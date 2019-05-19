Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Breaks Down Near Best Time in 200 Back

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

  1. Regan Smith, RIPT, 2:06.47
  2. Isabelle Stadden, AQJT, 2:09.10
  3. Asia Seidt, KYA, 2:09.99

Regan Smith put on a sensational performance to win the women’s 200 back, clocking 2:06.47 to narrowly miss her personal best time of 2:06.43. Smith was also just off of Taylor Ruck‘s PSS Record of 2:06.36.

She moves past Ruck for third in the world this season behind only Margherita Panziera (2:05.72) and Kylie Masse (2:05.94).

16-year-old Isabelle Stadden went sub-2:10 for the first time this year for second in 2:09.10, as did Asia Seidt (2:09.99). Ruck took fourth in 2:10.39.

NCAA champ Beata Nelson won the ‘B’ final in 2:11.61, her fastest swim outside of the two she did at Nationals last summer.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!