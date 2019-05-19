Regan Smith Breaks Down Near Best Time in 200 Back

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
- Meet site
- Live Stream:
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL
- PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck, 2018
- Regan Smith, RIPT, 2:06.47
- Isabelle Stadden, AQJT, 2:09.10
- Asia Seidt, KYA, 2:09.99
Regan Smith put on a sensational performance to win the women’s 200 back, clocking 2:06.47 to narrowly miss her personal best time of 2:06.43. Smith was also just off of Taylor Ruck‘s PSS Record of 2:06.36.
She moves past Ruck for third in the world this season behind only Margherita Panziera (2:05.72) and Kylie Masse (2:05.94).
16-year-old Isabelle Stadden went sub-2:10 for the first time this year for second in 2:09.10, as did Asia Seidt (2:09.99). Ruck took fourth in 2:10.39.
NCAA champ Beata Nelson won the ‘B’ final in 2:11.61, her fastest swim outside of the two she did at Nationals last summer.
