Regan Smith Breaks Down Near Best Time in 200 Back

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck, 2018

Regan Smith put on a sensational performance to win the women’s 200 back, clocking 2:06.47 to narrowly miss her personal best time of 2:06.43. Smith was also just off of Taylor Ruck‘s PSS Record of 2:06.36.

She moves past Ruck for third in the world this season behind only Margherita Panziera (2:05.72) and Kylie Masse (2:05.94).

16-year-old Isabelle Stadden went sub-2:10 for the first time this year for second in 2:09.10, as did Asia Seidt (2:09.99). Ruck took fourth in 2:10.39.

NCAA champ Beata Nelson won the ‘B’ final in 2:11.61, her fastest swim outside of the two she did at Nationals last summer.