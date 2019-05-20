Carmel, Indiana Junior Griffin Seaver Verbally Commits to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Griffin Seaver from Carmel, Indiana has verbally committed to Purdue University. He’s a high school junior at Carmel High School and with the Carmel Swim Club.

I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Purdue University! I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for all of their support. Purdue offers an opportunity for me to excel both in my studies and in the pool. I chose Purdue University because of the great team culture Coach (Dan) Ross and Coach (Brian) Barnes have created. I can’t wait to be a part of the Purdue Men’s Swimming family.

Seaver is primarily a distance freestyler and butterflier, and has been a little better in long course than short course to this point of his career. He has USA Swimming Futures Championships cuts in both the 1500 free and 200 fly in meters.

Seaver is still dropping time in chunks: he improved by 8 seconds in the 500 as a junior, for example, and 3.3 seconds in the 100 fly.

Best Times, SCY/LCM:

500y/400m free – 4:39.03/4:11.84

1000y/800m free – 9:49.10/9:00.48

1650y/1500m free – 16:29.63/16:38.88

100 fly – 51.97/58.77

200 fly – 1:56.25/2:09.80

200 IM – 2:00.30/2:20.01

400 IM – 4:12.53/4:48.99

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.