Annie Lazor breaks Down 2:20 200 Breast, Tapering in May (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES
- Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19, 2019
- Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Eastern Time zone
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Thursday timed finals 4 PM)
- Meet site
- Live Stream:
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL
PSS Record: 2:21.41, Yuliya Efimova, 2016
- Annie Lazor, MVN, 2:20.77
- Emily Escobedo, COND, 2:24.51
- Lilly King, ISC, 2:24.60
Annie Lazor dropped a massive best time to win the women’s 200 breast in 2:20.77, over two seconds faster than her previous PB set in Des Moines (2:22.99). She takes over the top spot in the world this year by a wide margin, as Yuliya Efimova previously sat #1 at 2:22.52, and is now the 9th fastest performer of all-time. She is also the 2nd-fastest American ever.
Lazor also broke Efimova’s PSS Record of 2:21.41 set in 2016.
Emily Escobedo produced the 2nd-fastest swim of her career to place second in 2:24.51, making up over eight-tenths on Lilly King on the last 50. King ended up .09 back for third in 2:24.60.
