Annie Lazor breaks Down 2:20 200 Breast, Tapering in May (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

  1. Annie Lazor, MVN, 2:20.77
  2. Emily Escobedo, COND, 2:24.51
  3. Lilly King, ISC, 2:24.60

Annie Lazor dropped a massive best time to win the women’s 200 breast in 2:20.77, over two seconds faster than her previous PB set in Des Moines (2:22.99). She takes over the top spot in the world this year by a wide margin, as Yuliya Efimova previously sat #1 at 2:22.52, and is now the 9th fastest performer of all-time. She is also the 2nd-fastest American ever.

Lazor also broke Efimova’s PSS Record of 2:21.41 set in 2016.

Emily Escobedo produced the 2nd-fastest swim of her career to place second in 2:24.51, making up over eight-tenths on Lilly King on the last 50. King ended up .09 back for third in 2:24.60.

