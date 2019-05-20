Greeley West Boys Win First-Ever 4A Colorado HS State Championship

COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS – BOYS’

May 17th-18th, 2019

4A (smaller schools of 2 divisions)

VMAC, Thornton, Colorado

4A Finals begin on Saturday at 3:30 PM Mountain Time

The finals of the 4A Colorado High School State Championships was a dramatic session, as the Discovery Canyon and Greeley West boys came in separated by 2 points after prelims.

It was expected to be a tight battle between the two teams, until a costly infraction sent the Discovery Canyon boys out of contention. While results show the team won the 200 medley relay (1:33.62), the CHSAANow recap revealed that 2 swimmers jumped into the pool post-race, causing a disqualification. The Windsor boys were the next-fastest team with a 1:34.28.

Into the 200 free, Wheat Ridge’s Ryan Peterson defended his 2018 title with a sub-1:40 time of 1:39.35. Greeley West’s Nathan Kenigsburg held on for second place with a 1:41.05. The 100 free produced the same outcome, with Peterson winning with a 45.05 while Kenigsburg touched out Mullen’s William Chavez 46.31 to 46.40.

After the sudden disqualification from the 200 medley relay, Discovery Canyon freshman Quintin McCarty gave his team their first win of the meet in the 50 free. McCarty broke the 21-second barrier with a 20.90, touching out Pueblo County’s John Plutt (21.10) by two-tenths. Plutt later won the 100 fly with a sub-50 second swim of 49.51.

Montrose’s Ryan King also defended his 2018 title in the 500 free, dominating the field by over 12 seconds with a 4:33.47. Shortly after, Broomfield won the 200 free relay with a 1:27.08, powered by Harrison Lierz‘s 20.10 anchor split. Lierz continued to represent Broomfield with his double wins in the 200 IM (1:49.54) and 100 back (48.59).

In the remaining two events, Greeley West secured great points that carried them to the end. In the 100 breast, sophomore Baylor Lewis finished in 3rd place with a 58.85. Lewis finished behind Cheyenne Mountain’s Gabe Grauvogel (58.07) and champion Joshua-Ryan Lujan of Pine Creek (56.99).

Despite their 200 medley relay mishap, the Discovery Canyon boys finished strong with a victory in the 400 free relay with a 3:08.64. Right behind Mullen (3:10.84) and Windsor (3:14.11) were the Greeley West boys, whose 3:15.29 bumped them to fourth after placing fifth in prelims.

With the final scores, Greeley West won their first-ever state title with 323 points. If Discovery Canyon’s 200 medley relay would have been legal, they could have won the meet. However, the team settled for second with 307 points.

Top 5 Teams