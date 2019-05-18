CO HS 4A Prelims: Discovery Canyon & Greeley W Boys Separated by 2 Points

COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS – BOYS’

May 16th-17th, 2019

4A (smaller schools of 2 divisions)

VMAC, Thornton, Colorado

4A Finals begin on Saturday at 3:30 PM Mountain Time

The Colorado High School State Championships continues with the Boys’ 4A finals coming up Saturday afternoon. The boys of Discovery Canyon and Greeley West are expected to have a tight battle. Scoring out prelims, the two teams are only separated by 2 points. Looking at individual scorers, Discovery West has 10/3 in the A/B finals while Greeley West has 8/8.

The defending champs, Windsor, are only expected to score 100 points less than the Discovery Canyon/Greeley West battle in 5th. The team has 7 A-finalists along with 2 relays in the A-final.

Scoring courtesy of prepswimco.com

4A Post-Prelims Team Rankings Rank School Points 1 Discovery Canyon 324 2 Greeley West 322 3 Silver Creek 266 4 Mullen 239 5 Windsor 226 6 Montrose 210 7 Broomfield 178 8 Cheyenne Mountain 163 9 Air Academy 144 10 Wheat Ridge 143 11 Pueblo County 142 12 Golden 141 13 Glenwood Springs 126 14 George Washington 124 15 Coronado 111 16 Pine Creek 109 17 Thompson Valley 80 18 Evergreen 75 19 Estes Park 64 20 Denver South 63

The Discovery Canyon boys currently hold 3 top seeds, including the 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, and Quintin McCarty‘s top 50 free time of 21.09. However, making a run for 2 individual victories is Pueblo County’s John Plutt, who holds the top 100 fly seed (50.14) and is just three-tenths behind McCarty in the 50 free (21.41).

Among the swimmers to watch, Wheat Ridge’s Ryan Peterson holds top seeds in both the 200 free and the 100 free. In the 200, Peterson leads the way with 1:40.94, right in front of Greeley West’s Nathan Kenigsberg (1:41.61), who knocked 10 seconds off his seed time. Peterson also clocked in at 45.85 for the 100 free. Kenigsberg is also behind Peterson with a 46.56.

With Kenigsberg’s close pursuit to earn top spots for Greeley West, teammate Baylor Lewis is #2 seed in a tightly-seeded 100 breast. Lewis is seeded with a 58.54, right behind top seed Joshua-Ryan Lujan of Pine Creek (57.78). Swimming under a minute behind the duo are Cheyenne Mountain’s Gabe Grauvogel (58.61), Broomfield’s Sam Anderson (59.18), and Golden’s Tate Warner (59.53).