CO HS 4A Prelims: Discovery Canyon & Greeley W Boys Separated by 2 Points

COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS – BOYS’
- May 16th-17th, 2019
- 4A (smaller schools of 2 divisions)
- VMAC, Thornton, Colorado
- 4A Finals begin on Saturday at 3:30 PM Mountain Time
- Live Results
The Colorado High School State Championships continues with the Boys’ 4A finals coming up Saturday afternoon. The boys of Discovery Canyon and Greeley West are expected to have a tight battle. Scoring out prelims, the two teams are only separated by 2 points. Looking at individual scorers, Discovery West has 10/3 in the A/B finals while Greeley West has 8/8.
The defending champs, Windsor, are only expected to score 100 points less than the Discovery Canyon/Greeley West battle in 5th. The team has 7 A-finalists along with 2 relays in the A-final.
Scoring courtesy of prepswimco.com
|4A Post-Prelims Team Rankings
|Rank
|School
|Points
|1
|Discovery Canyon
|324
|2
|Greeley West
|322
|3
|Silver Creek
|266
|4
|Mullen
|239
|5
|Windsor
|226
|6
|Montrose
|210
|7
|Broomfield
|178
|8
|Cheyenne Mountain
|163
|9
|Air Academy
|144
|10
|Wheat Ridge
|143
|11
|Pueblo County
|142
|12
|Golden
|141
|13
|Glenwood Springs
|126
|14
|George Washington
|124
|15
|Coronado
|111
|16
|Pine Creek
|109
|17
|Thompson Valley
|80
|18
|Evergreen
|75
|19
|Estes Park
|64
|20
|Denver South
|63
The Discovery Canyon boys currently hold 3 top seeds, including the 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, and Quintin McCarty‘s top 50 free time of 21.09. However, making a run for 2 individual victories is Pueblo County’s John Plutt, who holds the top 100 fly seed (50.14) and is just three-tenths behind McCarty in the 50 free (21.41).
Among the swimmers to watch, Wheat Ridge’s Ryan Peterson holds top seeds in both the 200 free and the 100 free. In the 200, Peterson leads the way with 1:40.94, right in front of Greeley West’s Nathan Kenigsberg (1:41.61), who knocked 10 seconds off his seed time. Peterson also clocked in at 45.85 for the 100 free. Kenigsberg is also behind Peterson with a 46.56.
With Kenigsberg’s close pursuit to earn top spots for Greeley West, teammate Baylor Lewis is #2 seed in a tightly-seeded 100 breast. Lewis is seeded with a 58.54, right behind top seed Joshua-Ryan Lujan of Pine Creek (57.78). Swimming under a minute behind the duo are Cheyenne Mountain’s Gabe Grauvogel (58.61), Broomfield’s Sam Anderson (59.18), and Golden’s Tate Warner (59.53).
