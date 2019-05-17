2019 Bloomington Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

This morning, Simone Manuel of Alto Swim Club dropped a 53.55 to lead the 100 free prelims, Nathan Adrian is back to racing with a 49.83 in prelims, and Katie Ledecky posted a 4:02.40 as only sub-4:10 finisher on the women’s side in the 400 free. Ledecky is poised to beat her 2019 PSS best of 4:01.50, while her season best from Winter Nationals sits at 4:00.35.

A point of intrigue to watch is 13-year-old Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club in Wisconsin. Wanezek sprinted to a time of 28.99 in the 50 back to qualify for the A final, and became the youngest swimmer under 29 seconds in American LCM history in the event. She’s the 11-12 NAG record holder in the 50 back and is continuing to progress well. Watch Kylee Alons (NC State), too– she set personal bests in the 100 free (55.89) and 50 back (28.10) this morning, and was the fastest swimmer in the 50 back in prelims.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjöström (2016)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 56.29

TOP 3

Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club) – 53.65 Mallory Comerford (Louisville) – 54.11 Margo Geer (Mission Viejo) – 54.18

After being the only swimmer sub-54 in the prelims, Simone Manuel got the job done tonight in the A final. She posted a 53.65, a touch off of her morning swim.

Mallory Comerford was 2nd in 54.11, pushing past Margo Geer under the flags. Comerford was 54.11, with Geer just behind in 54.18.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 50.49

TOP 3

Zach Apple (Indiana Swim Club) – 48.76 Blake Pieroni (Indiana Swim Club) – 48.86 Robert Howard (University of Alabama) – 49.09

Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni, both of Indiana Swim Club, swam big times in the final here. Apple was 48.76, just a tenth ahead of Pieroni (48.86). Both men have lifetime bests of 48.0, while the fastest in-season time Apple had ever gone until now was a 49.41 from prelims. Alabama alum Robert Howard was 49.09 to take third, off of his 48.67 lifetime best.

Nathan Adrian hung with the crowd, touching 4th in 49.31 in his first final back in the pool. Ali Khalafalla also got under 50 seconds, posting a 49.68 and taking 5th.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST– FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni (2011)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:10.99

Lilly King (Indiana Swim Club) – 1:05.68 Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo) – 1:06.03 Bethany Galat (Aggie Swim Club)/Emily Escobedo (Condor)/Madisyn Cox (Longhorn Aquatics) – 1:07.59

Lilly King, in her first final post-college, dropped a huge swim: 1:05.68 to win it. She’s only been faster in-season one other time, in 2018 at the Santa Clara PSS (1:05.68). King takes over the world #1 spot from rival Yulia Efimova, who went 1:05.99 at the Budapest stop of the FINA Champions Series.

In 2nd was Annie Lazor, who has been training with King and has seriously upped her game. She is reportedly rested for this meet. She hit another best time here, going 1:06.03 and pushing a 1:05 after coming in with a best of 1:06.66. Lazor has shot into serious contention for a spot in both breaststrokes for Tokyo 2020.

There was a three-way tie for third between Bethany Galat, Emily Escobedo, and Madisyn Cox at 1:07.59. For Escobedo and Cox, that’s a huge best time. They came in at 1:08.55 and 1:08.57, respectively.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty (2017)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 1:03.29

TOP 3

Cody Miller (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 59.24 Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club) – 59.52 Anton McKee (Iceland) – 1:00.62

A rested Cody Miller took this one in 59.24, taking five tenths off of his time in the morning. He’s coming off dealing with torn knee ligaments. He touched out Michael Andrew, who was 59.52, not far from his 59.38 lifetime best.

Iceland’s Anton McKee was 1:00.62 for third, with Nick Fink also under 1:01 with a 1:00.70.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga (2018)

TOP 3

Regan Smith (Riptide) – 28.08 Kylee Alons (Unattached) – 28.21 Elise Haan (Unattached) – 28.37

Regan Smith of Riptide swam .36 better than in prelims to take this race in 28.08. Kylee Alons, the top seed in the morning, added a tenth but still took second in 28.21, with her NC State teammate Elise Haan in third at 28.37.

Isabelle Stadden of Aquajets grabbed 4th in 28.57, one of three Minnesota teenagers in the A and B finals. 13-year-old Maggie Wanezek, who became the youngest swimmer to break 29 seconds in this race this morning at 28.99, was 29.21 for 7th. Reigning NCAA 100 and 200 backstroke champion Beata Nelson was 28.72 to take 6th, dropping almost half a second from prelims. That’s .08 off of her best from last summer’s National Champs.

16-year-old Abby Kapeller of Aquajets broke 29 for the first time in her life to win the B final in 28.70.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 24.66 – Michael Andrew (2019)

TOP 3

Michael Andrew hopped in the pool about fifteen minutes after his 100 breast, clocking another sub-25 performance. He was 24.91, not far off of his 24.66 season best, which is also the PSS record.

Grigory Tarasevich was 25.10 for 2nd, with Gabriel Fantoni getting a big Indiana team on the podium once again with a third-place finish at 25.34.

Hunter Armstrong of Canton City Schools was 25.51 for fourth. That’s a new lifetime best for the 18-year-old, who came in with a 25.93 best.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 2:06.76 – Cammile Adams (2012)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:14.59

TOP 3

Katie Drabot (Unattached) – 2:08.57 Regan Smith (Riptide) – 2:08.58 Ella Eastin (Alto Swim Club) – 2:09.92

Regan Smith was back after her win in the 50 back, going head-to-head with Stanford standouts Ella Eastin and Katie Drabot. Drabot led the prelims, but Smith turned things on in the last 50 and made this a close race. Drabot wouldn’t be beaten, and in what looked like a tie, she had enough momentum to clock the win at 2:08.57, edging Smith by a hundredth.

Eastin grabbed third, finishing under 2:10 in 2:09.92, with Kentucky Aquatics’ Asia Seidt going 2:10.94 to take 4th.

Drabot slices around a tenth from her season best, and she and Smith sit 16th and 17th in the world rankings, respectively.

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 1:55.29 – Li Zhuhao (2017)

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.19

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

Pro Swim Series record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

(2018) 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:16.89

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS