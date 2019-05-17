2019 Atlanta Classic: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

The opening night of finals at the Atlanta Classic will feature the men’s and women’s 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly and 400 IM. All events will have ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ finals.

This morning we saw a pair of meet records set by Fynn Minuth in the men’s 200 free (1:49.21) and Hali Flickinger in the women’s 100 fly (59.14).

Other notables in action tonight include Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 100 fly (and 100 breast), and Dean Farris in the men’s 200 free.

Women’s 200 Free Final

Meet Record: 1:54.82, Katie Ledecky, 2016

Hali Flickinger recorded the fastest split in the field on the last three 50s of the women’s 200 free to win by nearly two seconds in a time of 1:58.33, improving on her prelim swim by over half a second.

The swim stands up as the third-fastest of her career, only trailing performances of 1:58.18 and 1:58.21 done at the 2015 and 2018 Summer Nationals respectively.

She ended up being the only swimmer sub-2:00, with Meaghan Raab second in 2:00.11 and Jordan Stout third in 2:01.36.

Melanie Margalis, who qualified second this morning behind Flickinger in 1:59.00, scratched out of the final.

Men’s 200 Free Final

Meet Record: 1:49.21, Fynn Minuth, 2019

University of Florida teammates Kieran Smith, Khader Baqlah and Trey Freeman went to battle in the men’s 200 free final, and it ended up being a very exciting finish down the stretch with Smith and Baqlah both in the hunt for the win.

Turning just under three-tenths back of Baqlah at the 150, Smith charged home in 27.36 to earn the victory, shattering Fynn Minuth‘s meet record from the prelims of 1:49.21 in 1:47.85. That falls just shy of his lifetime best set at last summer’s Nationals (1:47.72).

Baqlah was .09 back for second in 1:47.94, his fastest ever swim at a non-taper meet, as did Freeman (1:48.58) who had the quickest final 50 of all in 27.22.

Minuth finished fifth in 1:50.01, and Dean Farris was back in seventh in 1:50.81.

Women’s 100 Breast Final

Meet Record: 1:07.25, Molly Hannis, 2018

17-year-old Kate Douglass of CPAC pulled away on the back half of the women’s 100 breast for the win in a time of 1:09.63, breaking 1:10 for the first time in her career. Her previous best had stood since the 2017 Junior Nationals where she was 1:10.05.

Sofia Carnevale of Etobicoke touched second in 1:10.62, the fastest time she’s done outside of a Canadian Trials or Championship meet.

Out of the ‘B’ final, Nikol Popov of Tennessee chopped off over two seconds from prelims for a time of 1:10.03, the second-fastest out of anyone in the field. This was the 19-year-old’s fastest swim since the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Meet Record: 59.98, Michael Andrew, 2018

After qualifying in the tenth and final position for the ‘A’ final in the prelims, Caeleb Dressel provided some outside smoke in tonight’s 100 breast final for the men as he won in a new PB of 1:01.22. Dressel’s previous best was a 1:02.26 from the 2015 National Championships, and two months ago in Des Moines he had not been far off in 1:02.43. This morning he qualified in 1:04.36.

The 22-year-old was over a second faster than the rest of the field on the opening 50 in 28.13, and that’s what earned him the victory.

Chase Kalisz made up nearly six-tenths on Dressel on the back half, but he was still three-quarters of a second shy at the finish as he settled for the runner-up spot in 1:01.96. That stands up as the 2nd-fastest swim of his career, with his lifetime best at 1:01.64.

Liam Bell (1:02.16) and Ethan Browne (1:02.38) both hit personal bests for third and fourth, and South African Michael Houlie was notably fifth in 1:03.03.

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Meet Record: 59.14, Hali Flickinger, 2019

Men’s 100 Fly Final

Meet Record: 51.86, Joseph Schooling, 2016

Women’s 400 IM Final

Meet Record: 4:33.55, Elizabeth Beisel, 2016

Men’s 400 IM Final