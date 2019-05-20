Simone Manuel on 100 Free: “I’m a little frustrated with my 2nd 50” (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

American Record holder Simone Manuel knocked over a tenth off her prelim swim to win the women’s 50 free by over seven-tenths in a time of 24.41, falling .02 shy of her season-best 24.39.

Luxembourg native finished just .01 off of her lifetime best to claim second in 25.13. Her 25.12 best time was set at the Rio Olympic Games almost three years ago.

Margo Geer took third in 25.24, and Kylee Alons incredibly nailed down her third-best time of the session in fourth (25.27).