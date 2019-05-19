2019 Bloomington Pro Swim Series: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Day four finals from Bloomington will feature the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM and 50 free. There will also be the fastest seeded heats in the 800 freestyles at the beginning of the session.

Lilly King and Regan Smith both come in looking for sweeps in their respective strokes, with King aiming to sweep the women’s breaststroke events in the 200 while Smith will look to do the same in the women’s back events with the 100 tonight.

Also of note is that Jacob Steele‘s DQ from prelims has been overturned and he’s in the men’s 200 IM ‘A’ final.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE TIMED FINAL

PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky, 2016

Katie Ledecky negative-split her way to a massive 26-second win in the women’s 800 free, putting up the top time in the world at 8:10.70. Ledecky previously held the #1 time at 8:14.24. She was out in 4:06.17 and back in a scintillating 4:04.53.

Ledecky’s swim is her seventh fastest ever (and seventh fastest in history).

Sierra Schmidt put up her 2nd-fastest swim since 2016 to take second in 8:36.71, and a 29.99 final 50 helped Ally McHugh (8:37.34) edge Becca Mann (8:37.38) for third.

MEN’S 800 FREE TIMED FINAL

PSS Record: 7:49.96, Michael McBroom, 2014

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 58.73, Olivia Smoliga, 2019

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer, 2016

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 2:21.41, Yuliya Efimova, 2016

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson, 2018

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger, 2018

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

MEN’S 200 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps, 2012

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL