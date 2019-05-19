Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky on Not Resting All Year: “I’m excited to see it pay off” (Video)

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

  1. Katie Ledecky, NCAP, 1:55.80
  2. Simone Manuel, ALTO, 1:57.24
  3. Madisyn Cox, TXLA, 1:58.52

Katie Ledecky was dominant en route to the victory in the women’s 200 freestyle, posting a time of 1:55.80. Ledecky’s 2018-19 season-best stands at 1:55.32 from the U.S. Winter Nats, which ranks her 2nd in the world, but this was just .02 off of her fastest swim in 2019 (1:55.78 at the Knoxville PSS).

Simone Manuel established a season-best of her own in second, clocking 1:57.24, which stands up as the fastest swim she’s ever had outside of a U.S. Summer National Championship meet. Her lifetime best is 1:57.01.

In third, Madisyn Cox set a new PB in 1:58.52, taking out her 1:58.76 from the Richmond stop last month.

