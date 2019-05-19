Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Scratches out of Final Prelims Session at Bloomington

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

After winning the 50 back, breast, and fly, Michael Andrew has scratched his remaining swims for the final prelims session of the Bloomington PSS.

Andrew held #2 seeds in the 100 back and 100 fly while having the top seed in the 50 free. Snagging the top seed now in the 50 free is Nathan Adrian, who took fourth in the 100 free on Friday.

Remaining out of the meet are Kelsi DahliaAmanda KendallFarida Osman, and Maggie MacNeil, who all had top 8 seeds in the 100 fly and 50 free.

Scratching her #3 seed in the women’s 800 free is Hannah Moore, who placed 4th in the 400 free on Friday night. Fellow 400 free A-finalist Joanna Evans is also opting out her #6 seed. Another top 8 seed, Kristel Kobrich, also scratched the 800 free event.

Other Notable Scratches:

Women’s 200 Breast

  • #5 Mariia Astashkina

Men’s 200 Breast

Women’s 100 Fly

  • #11 Grace Oglesby

Men’s 100 Fly

  • #7 Kaan Ayar

Women’s 200 IM

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free

  • #5 Bruno Blaskovic
  • #8 Renzo Tjon A Joe
  • #10 Mihalis Deliyiannis
  • #11 Haridi Kamel

Women’s 800 Free

  • #15 Arina Openysheva

Men’s 800 Free

  • #14 Ben McDade
  • #17 Daniel Blake

1
Ytho

Well, that is an unusual thing to read.

