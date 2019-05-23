Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hungarian Swimming Icon Laszlo Cseh Joins ISL Aqua Centurions

Hungarian swimming icon Laszlo Cseh has joined the International Swimming League squad Aqua Centurions. The 4-time Olympian joins the likes of Santo Condorelli, Luca Dotto, Margherita Panziera and Kaylee McKeown on the Federica Pellegrini-captained team based out of Rome.

Four time Olympian, 🏆six Olympic medals, 🥇🥈🥉multiple World and European Champion, a legend of the swimming world, the great Laszlo Cseh @csehlaszlo 🇭🇺 joins Aqua Centurions! Welcome on board!!! 🤙🏻💪🏻🤙🏻💪🏻🤙🏻💪🏻🤙🏻 • • • • • • • • #swimmimg #swim #swimmers #swimmer #sports #watersport #isl #internationalswimmingleague #worldbest #readytofight #champion #champions #medal #medals #pool #water #blue #chlorine #freestyle #backstroke #breaststroke

33-year-old Cseh continues to defy age, making the 2019 World Championships squad for his nation yet again. He’s set to contest the men’s 50m and 100m butterfly events, the latter of which he earned silver at the 2016 Olympic Games.

There in Rio, he was part of a historic 3-way tie for the runner-up spot behind winner Joseph Schooling of Singapore, matching times with American Michael Phelps and South African Chad Le Clos.

Cseh is the reigning Hungarian National Record holder in the LCM 100m back, 50 fly, 200m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM. He hols the same marks in SCM, with the 100m fly added in.

Best Times:

50 fly – 23.06 LCM; 22.88 SCM
100 fly – 50.86 LCM; 49.33 SCM
200 IM – 1:55.18 LCM; 1:51.36 SCM
400 IM – 4:06.16 LCM; 3:57.27 SCM

Superfan

Some of those times need to be age adjusted!

33 minutes ago
DRUKSTOP

Damn you forget how good Cseh was when he swam with Phelps aNd Lochte. Truly the golden age for men’s IM and 200s of stroke

30 minutes ago

