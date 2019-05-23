Hungarian Swimming Icon Laszlo Cseh Joins ISL Aqua Centurions

Hungarian swimming icon Laszlo Cseh has joined the International Swimming League squad Aqua Centurions. The 4-time Olympian joins the likes of Santo Condorelli, Luca Dotto, Margherita Panziera and Kaylee McKeown on the Federica Pellegrini-captained team based out of Rome.

33-year-old Cseh continues to defy age, making the 2019 World Championships squad for his nation yet again. He’s set to contest the men’s 50m and 100m butterfly events, the latter of which he earned silver at the 2016 Olympic Games.

There in Rio, he was part of a historic 3-way tie for the runner-up spot behind winner Joseph Schooling of Singapore, matching times with American Michael Phelps and South African Chad Le Clos.

Cseh is the reigning Hungarian National Record holder in the LCM 100m back, 50 fly, 200m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM. He hols the same marks in SCM, with the 100m fly added in.

Best Times:

50 fly – 23.06 LCM; 22.88 SCM

100 fly – 50.86 LCM; 49.33 SCM

200 IM – 1:55.18 LCM; 1:51.36 SCM

400 IM – 4:06.16 LCM; 3:57.27 SCM