Nevada State Champion Reese Hazan Delivers Verbal To Alabama For 2020

Reese Hazan of Palo Verde High School and the Sandpipers of Nevada in Las Vegas has announced her verbal intent to swim for the University of Alabama beginning in the fall of 2020. A backstroker and butterflier, Hazan gets better as the distance goes up, sporting career-best times in the 400 yard IM and 200-yard backstroke and butterfly that would have garnered her NCAA D1 ‘B’ cuts as a junior in high school.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Alabama! When I stepped foot on campus, I knew that this is where I wanted to spend the next 4 years of my life. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along this journey. Roll Tide!!!”

Hazan won the 400 LCM IM (4:50.79) at the 2018 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships while also placing 3rd place in the 200 LCM backstroke (2:14.86) and 5th place in the 200 LCM butterfly (2:17.01). She also won a Nevada 4A High School State Championship in the 200 yard IM (2:03.81) and took home a silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke (56.00).

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 55.20

200 back – 1:56.71

100 fly – 56.37

200 fly – 1:56.87

200 IM – 2:01.76

400 IM – 4:14.50

When Hazan arrives in Tuscaloosa in 2020, anyone faster than her in any of her primary events will have graduated except for current freshman Rhyan White, who specializes in the backstroke events. As of right now, only fellow backstroker Maddie Mechling has committed to Alabama as a member of the Class of 2024.

