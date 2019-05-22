Summer McIntosh Smashes 11-12 Canadian 1500 NAG By 24 Seconds

NYAC 2019 May Performance

May 17-19, 2019

Etobicoke Olympium

Live Results

Junior phenom Summer McIntosh continued her assault on the Canadian Age Group Record books over the weekend, this time taking out the long course mark in the 1500 freestyle.

Competing at the May Performance Meet hosted by the North York Aquatic Club (but held at her home pool, the Etobicoke Olympium), McIntosh produced a time of 17:07.33 in the mile, annihilating the previous record of 17:31.64 held by Stephanie Shewchuck of Pointe-Claire in 1987.

She only had one other long course 1500 under her belt prior to this swim, going 17:38.47 last July. The mile was her only event of the meet.

The 12-year-old now owns an incredible 14 individual girls 11-12 Canadian NAGs across short course and long course, with seven of each. She is also apart of eight out of the ten relays who hold the 11-12 age group records.

Two of her long course records, the 800 free and 400 IM, are faster than the U.S. National Age Group Records. Her 400 IM is notably over five seconds faster.

McIntosh Canadian NAGs