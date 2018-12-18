Adrian, Neal Head Veteran-Heavy U.S. Team for 2019 Pan American Games

USA Swimming has announced a 35-person roster for the 2019 Pan American Games, headed by a number of notable Olympic veterans.

5-time Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian leads the way for the men’s roster. Though Adrian has swum in three Olympic Games, this will be his first-ever appearance at Pan Ams. Other Olympic medalists on the men’s side: Gunnar Bentz, Kevin Cordes, Cody Miller and Tom Shields.

For the women, two-time Olympian Lia Neal is one of the bigger names, along with 2012 Olympic open water silver medalist Haley Anderson. 2016 Olympian Molly Hannis is also on the roster.

The roster features 18 women and 17 women.

There are a couple of surprises from the rosters we’d projected at the end of the summer. Barring a miscalculation on our part, these changes could be the result of a swimmer declining their spot on the roster:

Event Projected On Roster 200 Back Carson Foster Nick Alexander 200 Free Conor Dwyer Drew Kibler 200 Fly Gianluca Urlando Sam Pomajevich 800 Free Logan Houck None

Selection procedures make clear that swimmers were selected based on finish order in finals at U.S. Nationals. In the 200 back, Foster finished 7th and Alexander 8th, though Alexander’s prelims time (1:57.18) was better than either swimmer’s finals time. In the 200 free, Dwyer was 3rd overall and Kibler 16th overall. In the 200 fly, Urlando was 3rd overall and Pomajevich 9th overall. We had also projected Houck to make the 800 free, but he is not on the roster. There is no other 800 free entrant on the roster in his place, leaving only True Sweetser (whom we had projected in the second 800 free spot).

There were no similar surprises on the women’s side.

Women (18):

Haley Anderson

Phoebe Bacon

Mariah Denigan

Bethany Galat

Margo Geer

Sarah Gibson

Molly Hannis

Madison Kennedy

Annie Lazor

Hellen Moffitt

Lia Neal

Meaghan Raab

Claire Rasmus

Meghan Small

Isabelle Stadden

Kendyl Stewart

Allie Szekely

Alex Walsh

Men (17):