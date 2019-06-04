Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gabrielle Detti Explains Winning Strategy in 400m Freestyle (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 400 FREE

  1. Gabriele Detti, ITA, 3:46.13
  2. Danas Rapsys, LTU, 3:46.23
  3. Mykhailo Romanchuk, UKR, 3:49.92
  4. Townley Haas, USA, 3:55.42

Saving up for the 400 free, Lithuanian record-holder Danas Rapsys took control of the race early on. At the last turn, Italian Gabriele Detti was down by nearly a second. However, Detti and Rapsys went for a dog fight into the finish.

Detti shut out the Lithuanian by a tenth with a 3:46.13. Detti and Rapsys have the second fastest time in the world, both swimming 3:43.36. China’s Sun Yang holds the top time with a 3:42.75.

