Gabrielle Detti Explains Winning Strategy in 400m Freestyle (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 400 FREE

Saving up for the 400 free, Lithuanian record-holder Danas Rapsys took control of the race early on. At the last turn, Italian Gabriele Detti was down by nearly a second. However, Detti and Rapsys went for a dog fight into the finish.

Detti shut out the Lithuanian by a tenth with a 3:46.13. Detti and Rapsys have the second fastest time in the world, both swimming 3:43.36. China’s Sun Yang holds the top time with a 3:42.75.