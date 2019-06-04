Aussie National Junior Teamer Abbey Webb Verbally Commits to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abbey Webb from Googong in New South Wales, Australia has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University for the 2020-21 season and beyond.

“excited to announce my commitment to Auburn University to continue my academics and swimming!! thank you to everyone who helped along the way. war eagle 🦅🐯”

Webb is one of the top sprinters in Australia at the moment. After spending many years under her long-time coach David Murphy at the Tuggeranong Vikings Swim Club, she moved to Ginninderra Swim Club where she is coached by Jim Fowlie. Webb represented Australia at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji, placing 4th in the 100 free (55.37), 10th in the 50 free (26.16) and 10th in the 200 free (2:01.49). She also earned silver medals on Australia’s 4×100 free relay (55.39) and 4×200 free relay (2:01.63 anchor). She also swam for Australia at III Summer Youth Olympic Games in October 2018. There, she competed in the 50/100/200 free and on multiple relays. She finished 11th in the 50 (25.80), 5th in the 100 (55.61), and 10th in the 200 (2:02.48). She won a silver medal as part of the women’s 4×100 medley, where she split 54.90 on the anchor. She also anchored the 6th-place mixed 4×100 free (55.72).

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 25.63 (22.36)

100 free – 55.32 (48.39)

100 free relay split – 54.90 (48.01)

200 free – 2:00.21 (1:45.41)

100 fly – 1:00.48 (53.22)

100 back – 1:03.34 (55.98)

This is Auburn’s head coach Gary Taylor’s first full recruiting class and it already consists of Abby Gibbons, Brynn Curtis, Colby Hurt, Elysse Pardus, Emma Steckiel, Hannah Ownbey, Kensley Merritt, Maggie Gholston, Meghan Lee, and Payton Marvin. The Tigers have typically had depth in sprints but will have graduated all their 2019 SEC Championships scorers in the 50/100/200 free by the time Webb begins.

