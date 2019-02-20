2018 FHSAA 4A 100 Fly Runner-Up Abby Gibbons Verbals to Auburn ’24

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Butterflier Abby Gibbons of the Blue Dolfins has verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers for the fall of 2020, joining their class of 2024. Gibbons is a junior at Oviedo High School, just northeast of Orlando.

Super blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn to continue my academic and swimming careers. There’s no other school or team that made me feel more like I was home. A huge thanks for the love and support from my coaches, team mates, and of course parents. War Eagle!!

TOP TIMES

100y fly – 53.45

200y fly – 1:58.73

50y free – 23.24

50y back – 25.59

Gibbons is coming off of a great junior high school season with Oviedo, where she swam to a runner-up finish at the 2018 FHSAA 4A Champs in the 100 fly (53.45) and a 4th place finish in the 50 free (23.29). She had a strong 23.62 butterfly split to help Oviedo’s 200 medley relay place 2nd, while she led off their 2nd place 200 free relay, too.

Auburn is led in the butterfly by seniors Aly Tetzloff and Bailey Nero and sophomore Jewels Harris. Harris will be a senior when Gibbons is a freshman. For the 2018-19 season Auburn top times list, which may not include roster members’ fully tapered times quite yet, Gibbons would rank 2nd in the 200 fly and 4th in the 100 fly.

Gibbons joins Brynn Curtis, Colby Hurt, Hannah Ownbey, Kensley Merritt, and Meghan Lee in Auburn’s class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.