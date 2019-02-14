Winter Nats Finalist Meghan Lee Verbally Commits to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Meghan Lee, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Timonium, Maryland, has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2020-21. Lee is a junior at McDonogh School; she swims year-round with Eagle Swim Team.

“I am honored and extremely grateful to be able to announce my verbal commitment to swim and continue my academic career at Auburn University.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me throughout this process and helping me make this opportunity possible.

“Can’t wait to be a tiger in 2020! WAR EAGLE! #WDE”

Lee is a back/fly/IM specialist. She won the100 back (54.91) and 200 IM (2:03.46) at the 2019 IAAM Swimming Conferences A&B Championship, earning a PB in the latter. In December, she placed 19th in the 200m back at Winter Nationals and updated her LCM times in the 200 back (2:17.27) and 400 IM (5:04.91). This summer she had gone PBs in the LCM 50/100 back and 200 IM at NCSA Summer Championship. There, she made finals in the 50/200 back and 200 IM.

Brynn Curtis, Colby Hurt, Hannah Ownbey, and Kensley Merritt have also given verbal commitments to Auburn for 2020-21. Lee’s best 200 back time would have scored for the Tigers at 2018 SEC Championships.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 54.75

200 back – 1:56.88

100 fly – 54.26

200 fly – 2:00.28

200 IM – 2:03.46

400 IM – 4:19.52

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.