Brynn Curtis Gives Auburn Their 2nd Verbal Commitment for 2020-21

The Auburn University women’s swimming and diving team has already received two early verbal commitments to the class of 2024: Colby Hurt and now Brynn Curtis. Curtis hails from Herndon, Virginia where she is a junior at Oakton High School. She swims year-round for York Swim Club.

“Thankful to have the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at auburn university and for my friends, family, and coaches who helped me along the way!! #wareagle 🦅”

Curtis specializes in breaststroke and even more specifically in the 200 breast. She won the consolation final at Speedo Junior Nationals in August with a lifetime best of 2:31.75; that’s an 8.7-second improvement from her PB last summer (2:40.41). Likewise, her 100 breast at Juniors, a 1:12.90 that put her 46th out of heats, was 2.9 seconds better than her time from last August.

In her sophomore year high school season, Curtis placed 6th in the 100 breast (1:04.28), took 9th in the 200 IM (2:05.84), split 29.75 on the 10th-place 200 medley relay, and anchored the 400 free relay (51.76) to 3rd place. Just after states she added to her new PBs in the 100 breast and 200 IM in a series of short course championship meets: Potomac Valley Short Course Senior Championships and NCSA Spring Championship. At the combined meets she improved in the 50/100 free, 50 back 50/200 breast, 50 fly and 100 IM.

SCY times:

200 breast – 2:14.85

100 breast – 1:03.77

50 breast – 30.36

200 IM – 2:05.19