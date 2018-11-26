Colorado Mesa Earns Commitment from Rio Salado’s Jordan Smith

Chandler, Arizona’s Jordan Smith has committed to Colorado Mesa University for the class of 2023 and will begin in the fall of 2019. Smith is a senior at Basha High School and swims year-round with Rio Salado Swim Club.

“When I was visiting CMU, I really felt at home on campus. It was a surreal experience and I couldn’t pass up this chance to be a Maverick. The team culture was unlike anything I’ve experienced and the school is also a perfect academic fit. I’m really looking forward to this next step in my career and how it will shape my future. RUMBLE MAVS!”

Smith recently closed out his prep career with lifetime bests in his top events – the 50/100 freestyles – at the 2018 Arizona AIA Division I Championships. He finished 5th in the 50 with 21.67 and 6th in the 100 with 47.03. He led off the 200 free relay in 21.99 and the 400 free relay in 46.95, both of which took 5th. Smith has made huge strides over the past two years. At the beginning of his sophomore year his goal was to final at states. He achieved that in both the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay and came away with new PBs in the 50/100 free of 22.62 and 49.80. As a junior he made his first individual final, placing 12th with 48.32. He led off the 200 free relay in 22.34 and the 400 free relay in 48.64 that year. In the span of 2 years, Smith has dropped a full second in the 50 free and nearly 3 seconds in the 100 free.

In club swimming, Smith swam at Four Corners Sectionals last spring, competing in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. This summer he had a strong showing at the Arizona LSC Long Course Senior Championships, dropping in both the 50 and 100 free and making finals in the 100. He also swam in the 200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.67

100 free – 46.95

200 free – 1:45.19

100 fly – 53.70

I am really excited to announce that I have signed to Colorado Mesa University, I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for this opportunity 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/sw9yP8yWbO — Jordan 🏊🏻🏊🏻 (@jjcoolguy19) November 15, 2018

Congratulations to @jjcoolguy19 on his verbal commitment to @CMUswimdive. You represent the best of RIO; your dedication, leadership, and persistence will shape the next coming of RIO athletes. pic.twitter.com/i9s23TQ63B — RIO Salado Swim Club (@RIOSwimTeam) October 15, 2018