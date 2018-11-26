Connor Fitz Miller to Swim for Miami University’s Class of 2023

Connor Fitz Miller, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Norwood, Massachusetts, has committed to swim at Miami University in the fall. He will join the class of 2023 with Ben Neff and Trystan Lundgren.

“I am honored and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to Miami University. Competing at the DI level has been an aspiration of mine for as long as I can remember and I owe so much to my family, coaches, teammates, and peers for helping me realize this dream. I am so excited to become a RedHawk and was thoroughly impressed since the start of my process with the prestigious academics as well as talented coaching staff and athletes at Miami who are fully invested in success both in and out of the water. For them, winning is not a goal, it is an inevitability, and I am excited to be able to have the opportunity to be a part of this future success. #RiseUpRedHawks #LoveAndHonor”

The Norwood High School senior swims year-round for Kingfish Swimming out of Medfield, MA. He is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and competed at the 2017 Winter Junior Nationals East in the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly. He had an outstanding meet at TXLA Super Sectionals in March, improving his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. This summer he wrapped up long course season at 2018 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships. There, he finaled in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM and took home new PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 200 back, and 200 IM.

Fitz Miller was a member of the 2017 class of Safe Sport Athlete Fellows. He raised raised awareness about safe sport and educated age group swimmers through presentations and at meets.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:48.81

100 back – 50.17

100 fly – 50.64

100 free – 46.66

50 free – 21.63