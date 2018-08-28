Breaststroker Trystan Lundgren Verbally Commits to Miami RedHawks

Hinsdale, Illinois’s Trystan Lundgren has verbally committed to swim for the Miami University RedHawks in the class of 2023. He will join his close friend Julia Kral from Academy Bullets/Lyons Township, who is about to begin her freshman year in the class of 2022.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Miami University. Miami felt like the perfect fit the minute I stepped on Oxford’s campus. Miami’s team culture, great academic focus and coaching philosophy made me feel like I was home. Huge thanks to Coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron and Coach Ryan Rich for this amazing opportunity and to my family, friends, coaches and teachers for helping to make my dream come true. GO REDHAWKS! Trust the Journey! Love and Honor”

Lundgren is a rising senior at Hinsdale Central High School, where he swims for the Red Devils under coach Bob Barber (Miami Class of 1996) and coach David Fix. He is a NISCA All-American and a Red Devils school record-holder in the 200 medley relay (with Frankie Morrissey, Franco Reyes and Cole Grosshans/Miami University class of 2022); he shares the 100 breast sophomore record with Billy Leader (University of Alabama 2022).

Lundgren does his club swimming at WEST Swim Club and Hinsdale Swim Club under coaches Adam Cremieux and Scott Erdman. A Winter and Summer Junior National Qualifier in the 100 and 200 breast, his best times include:

50 Breast – 26.46 SCY/29.90 LCM

100 Breast – 56.32 SCY/1:05.90 LCM

200 Breast – 2:05.33 SCY/2:25.35 LCM