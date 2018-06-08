Breaststroker Julia Kral Gives Verbal Nod To Miami (OH)

Julia Kral of Chicago, Illinois has announced her verbal commitment to Miami University (OH) for the 2019-2020 season.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Miami University! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team. Go Redhawks!”

Kral swims for Lyons Township High School and the Academy Bullets Swim Club. As a junior at the 2017 IHSA State Swimming & Diving Championships, she was a major factor on Lyons Township’s 6th place 200 medley relay with a 29.07 breaststroke split (28.77 in prelims).

On the club side of things, Kral has represented Academy Bullets on the national stage most recently at the 2018 NCSA Spring Juniors where she posted a lifetime best of 1:03.44 in the 100 breast. She was also on the 4th place 200 medley relay team (28.62 breaststroke split) and 6th place 400 medley relay team (1:03.40 breaststroke split).

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.35

100 breast – 1:03.44

200 breast – 2:17.50

When she arrives on campus in the fall of 2019, Kral will be a welcome addition to the Redhawks breaststroke crew who just graduated a pair of aces in Elise Campbell and Holly Schuster. Campbell (1:02.00) and Schuster (1:02.52) finished 5th and 6th, respectively, in the 100 breast at this year’s Mid-American Conference Championships. Schuster also finished 5th in the 200 breast (2:14.83).

