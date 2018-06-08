East Carolina Snags Commitment From Lacey Kramer

Lacey Kramer of Richmond, VA has announced her verbal commitment to East Carolina University for 2018-2019.

“I am beyond excited to become a Pirate this fall! I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be surrounded by supportive and talented teammates and coaches at ECU. Thank you to my family and past coaches for their continuous support.”

Kramer swims for Lee-Davis High School and Poseidon Swimming. At the 2018 VHSL Class 5 State Meet, she place 9th in the 200 freestyle (1:54.11), 12th in the 100 free (53.54), and anchored Lee-Davis’ 200 freestyle relay.

On the club side, Kramer has represented Poseidon on the national stage most recently at the 2018 NCSA Spring Juniors and 2017 NCSA Summer Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.82

100 free – 52.33

200 free – 1:53.61

500 free – 5:03.73

100 back – 58.10

200 back – 2:04.28

At the 2018 AAC Championships, the East Carolina women finished in a respectable 3rd place behind runner-up Cincinnati and champion Houston. Looking to backup a 2018 conference title in the 200 freestyle relay, the Pirates will certainly welcome Kramer’s speed and range into the fold next season. Her best of 24.82 would have been top 8 on the ECU roster last season.

