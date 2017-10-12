Chelsea Marstellar of CGBD Sends Verbal to East Carolina University

Chelsea Marstellar from Newport News, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to East Carolina University for the 2018-19 season.

“I am proud to announce my commitment to East Carolina University. The coaching staff, team, and university are exactly what I was looking for. I would like to thank my family and friends for all their support. Can’t wait to be a Pirate!”

Marstellar is a senior at Menchville High School. A versatile IMer, she swims the 100 free and 100 breast at the 2015 VHSL 5A Swimming and Diving Championships, finishing 4th and 7th, respectively. The following year she was 8th in the 200 IM and 6th in the 50 free. This past season she placed 10th in the 200 IM and 6th in the 100 free.

Marstellar swims year-round with CGBD-Coast Guard Blue Dolphins under Jack Bierie. She considers her best events the 200/400 IM, 100/200 fly and 100 free. She had an outstanding junior year, improving her personal bests in the SCY 50/100/200 fly and 200/400 IM (at the 2107 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup), and in the LCM 100 free, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM (at the Virginia Swimming Long Course Senior Championships).

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:08.48

400 IM – 4:28.16

100 fly – 57.69

200 fly – 2:07.41

100 free – 52.40

Congrats to NT member and Menchville High Senior CHELSEA MARSTELLAR on her commitment to swim at the collegiate level for East Carolina! #GoPirates pic.twitter.com/73W4xgdMdH — CGBD SWIMMING (@CGBD_SwimTeam) October 4, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].