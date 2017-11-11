NCHSAA 1A/2A Champ Kathryn Morrison Sends Verbal to ECU

Kathryn Morrison, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina, has announced her commitment to East Carolina University. There she will join fellow commit Chelsea Marstellar in the class of 2022.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my swimming career at East Carolina University! I fell in love with the campus and felt right at home! I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of the team. I want to thank my friends, coaches, and family that have helped me get here! Go Pirates!!!! ECU’22”

Morrison won the 100 back (55.26) and placed third in the 100 fly (55.73) at the 2017 1A/2A NCHSAA Swimming & Diving State Championships in February. She continued turning in strong performances throughout the spring in club swimming with Enfinity Aquatic Club. At the Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup she was runner-up in the 50 back and placed 4th in the 100 back, 6th in the 50 fly, 10th in the 100 IM, 11th in the 200 back and 100 fly, and 21st in the 200 fly, all the while earning new PBs in the 50/200 back and 100 IM.

Morrison is a nice get for the ECU Pirates. At the 2017 AAC Championships, her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100 back and 100 fly and the B final of the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.53

100 back – 54.83

200 back – 2:02.61

100 fly – 55.27

Thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at ECU! Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way! Go Pirates!!! pic.twitter.com/cZ64urprk5 — Kathryn Morrison (@KatMorrison99) October 18, 2017

