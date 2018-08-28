Warrants: Photo Shows Former Raleigh Coach Kissing 15-Year-Old Swimmer

Search warrants used in an investigation of former Marlins of Raleigh coach Nicholas Walkotten show that Walkotten was the swim coach of the 15-year-old victim and suggest that police found photos of the 32-year-old coach kissing the swimmer.

Walkotten, a former collegiate swimmer and coach at UNC – Wilmington and YMCA of the Triangle, was arrested earlier this month and accused of having inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 15. His then-employer, Marlins of Raleigh, say they fired Walkotten and called police when they learned of information suggesting Walkotten had committed improprieties. Walkotten has also been suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, leaving him ineligible to coach athletes in any Olympic sport.

At Walkotten’s first court appearance, prosecutors said they had “photographic evidence” to back up their case, while charging Walkotten with five sex offenses: one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

That photographic evidence has now come to light, per a report by ABC11. ABC reports that search warrants released this week show that Walkotten was the swim coach of the girl, a fact that hadn’t yet been reported. The ABC story says that the girls parents notified police when they saw her getting out of the coach’s car one day. The warrants say that Walkotten and the girl had met secretly in a parking lot earlier in the day and engaged in sexual activity.

Police found text messages on the girl’s phone – something prosecutors had already confirmed at Walkotten’s court hearings – but the ABC report says the phone also included a photo of the coach and the girl kissing. Walkotten has confessed to the crimes, per ABC11.