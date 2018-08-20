Prosecutor Says State Has Photographic Evidence Against Walkotten

An assistant district attorney said in court this week that the prosecution has “photographic evidence” and a confession from former Marlins of Raleigh coach Nicholas Walkotten, accused of improprieties with an child.

Walkotten was arrested last week and charged with five sex offenses: one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15. The 32-year-old was a college swimmer at Indiana and South Carolina, and had also coached for UNC – Wilmington and YMCA of the Triangle.

WRAL reports that at Walkotten’s first court appearance, Wake County Assistant District Attorney Katy Pomeroy said prosecutors had photographic evidence to back their case, and had evidence that Walkotten tried to destroy evidence.

“There is a text message chain between the victim and this defendant in which he does encourage her to delete a lot of their correspondence,” Pomeroy said in the WRAL story.

The Marlins of Raleigh say Walkotten was fired two weeks ago, when the allegations came to the club. Walkotten now appears in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s database of disciplinary records. He is currently listed with an “interim measure – suspension” as of August 2nd.