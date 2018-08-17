Former Marlins of Raleigh Coach Arrested For Sex Offenses

Former Marlins of Raleigh coach Nick Walkotten has been arrested and accused of having inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 15.

The 32-year-old Walkotten was arrested this week and charged with five sex offenses. The local ABC affiliate reports that the incidents allegedly took place between June 1 and August 1. The News & Observer reports that Wakotten is charged with five sex crimes: one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

Walkotten had previously been a coach with the Marlins of Raleigh since August of 2015. He was a collegiate swimmer at Indiana and South Carolina, and had also coached for UNC – Wilmington and YMCA of the Triangle. We reached out to Marlins of Raleigh head coach Paul Silver, and while he hasn’t yet provided us official comment, he did tell 11ABC that Walkotten was terminated two weeks ago when the club was made aware of the allegations. Silver told 11ABC that he contacted police immediately after hearing about the incident.

WRAL.com reports that Walkotten was being held on $2 million bond and was schedule for a court appearance today.