Junior World Champion Nicolo Martinenghi Returns to Training

Junior World Champion and record holder Nicolo Martinenghi has returned to regular training after recovery from a pubic bone fracture.

According to an interview with his coach Marco Pedoja, Martinenghi suffered a fracture in his left pubic bone that progressed after competing at the European Short Course Championships in December 2017, despite breaking junior world records in the 50 breaststroke (26.31) and 100 breaststroke (57.27). Pedoja told Swim Italy that Martinenghi’s training became very limited, with primary focus on his arms and trunk/core stability in dryland.

In late July, Martinenghi received the news that the fracture of the pubic bone was indented and had sealed. This sparked his optimism towards the new season and to put his injury behind him.

Martinenghi currently holds the Junior world records in the 50 LCM breaststroke (26.32) and the 100 LCM breaststroke (59.01). At the 2017 Junior World Championships in Indianapolis, Martinenghi won golds in the 50 breaststroke and 100 breaststroke as well as a bronze medal in the 400 medley relay.

Yesterday, Martinenghi posted on Instagram on his return to the pool with his coach Pedoja. His translated caption reads:

“I know a Beginning that had the courage to say to the face of the End:” I do not know you! “Beware of those two !!”