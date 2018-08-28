53.8 Backstroker Gabby Low Sends Verbal Commitment to UConn

Gabby Low, a USA Swimming Scholastic All American from Winthrop, Maine, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Connecticut for 2019. Low is a rising senior at Cony High School in Augusta; she swims year-round for Kennebec Valley YMCA.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Connecticut. I want to thank my family, friends, teammates and especially my coaches for getting me to where I am today. I can’t wait to join the great UConn coaching staff and my future teammates in 2019…Go Huskies!”

Low is a member of the 2x defending Maine Class A state-champion Cony Rams. At the 2017- 2018 Maine High School Girls Class A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February, she won individual titles in the 100 fly (55.38) and 100 back (56.28), the latter of which broke the Class A state meet record. She also won state titles in the 200 medley relay (25.15 butterfly leg) and 200 free relay (24.34 split).

In club swimming, she finaled in all three of her individual events at the 2018 YMCA National Short Course Championships, making great strides from the same meet last year. She moved to 14th in the 100 fly in 2018 from 48th in 2017, improving by 3 seconds; to 17th in the 200 fly in 2018 from a time-trial swim in 2017 (8-second drop); and to 3rd in the 100 back from 55th in 2017 (4-second drop). She swam the 200 back at the Maine Swimming Winter Championships in late March, improving by 8 seconds from her performance at 2017 YNats.

Low’s 100 back time is already faster than the UConn school record by .90. She would have been an asset for the Huskies this past season, joining rising sophomore Georgia Apostolu in the A final of the 100 back and the B final of the 200 back at 2018 AAC Championships. She also would have made the A final of the 100 fly and been on the A/B bubble for the 200 fly. Rising juniors Megan Wenman and Katie Breault, and rising senior Danielle Bordes, were B-finalists in the former; rising junior Sona Pinela was a B-finalist in the latter.

Top SCY times:

100 back: 87

200 back: 2:00.95

100 fly: 17

200 fly: 2:02.78