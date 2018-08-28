2018 Asian Games Me Entry Timings Me Error: “A National Travesty”

ESPN Par Ek News Publish Hui, Jisme Btaya Gya Ki 2018 Asian Games Me Indian Swimmers Ki Entry Timings Me Kuch Error Hui Thi.

2018 Asian Games Me Swimmers Ne 8 National Records Bnaye, 17 Events Me Se 10 Me Finals Tak Gaye Lekin Ek Bhi Medals India Ko Nahi Mil Saka. Lekin Sirf Itna Hi Nahi Iske Alawa Bhi Kuch Baate Hai.

ESPN Ki Report Me Btaya Gaya Ki Indian Swimmers’ Ki Entry Timing Asian Games Organizers Ke Pass Time Par Nahi Pahuchayi Ja Ski Thi, Jiska Result Ye Hua Ki Swimmers Ko Slowest Heat Me Rakha Gya.

“It’s A National Travesty. That’s What It Is. Our Swimmers Were Forced To Swim Alongside The Slowest And They Had No One To Pace Against. It Severely Affected Our Chances,” Said National Coach Nihar Ameen.

(Ye Ek National Travesty Hai, Yah Wahi Hai. Hmare Swimmers Ko Slowest Ke Sath Swim Karna Pada And Unke Against Koi Pace Karne Wala Nahi Tha, Isse Hmare Chance Par Gambhir Roop Se Prabhav Pda- Nihar Ameen).

Nihar Ameen Is Baat Ko Lekar Atal Hai Ki Swimming Federation Of India Se Swimmers Ke Entry Time Indian Olympic Association(IOA) Ko Games Ke Liye Advance Me Bhej Diye The.

“I am absolutely certain that the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) had forwarded the entry timings but not quite certain about what happened after that,” he says.

(Mai Puri Tarah Nischit Hu Ki Swimming Federation Of India(SFI) Ne Entry Timings Ko Forward Kar Diya Tha Lekin Uske Baad Kya Hua Uske Bare Me Mai Kafi Nischit Nahi Hu – Unhone Btaya)

Ek Example Ki Baat Kare Jo Ki Men’s 50m Breastsroke Ki Hai, Jaha Sandeep Sejwal Ne Heat Me 27.95 Ka Time Kiya Jo Ki Unki Heat Ke 2nd Aye Swimmer Se 7 Sec Se Bhi Jyada Quick Hai. Sejwal Ne Finals Ke Liye Qualify Kiya Jaha Wo 7th Place Par Rhe.

Coach Pradeep Kumar Ne Kaha Ki Jab Unko Psych Sheet(Seeding Times Ke Hisab Se Event Me Swimmers Ki Ranking) Mili To Unko Realize Hua Ki Koi Problem Hai.

“We Were Shocked To See That Our Swimmers Weren’t On The List. We Rushed To The Organizers Requesting If Changes Could Be Made. But It Was Too Close To The Competition, Everything Was Up On The Website And The Heat Sheets Were Printed So They Said It Was Too Last-Minute To Change Anything.

(Ham Shocked The Ki Hmare Swimmers List Me Nahi Hai. Hamne Organizers Se Request Ki Agar Koi Change Ko Skta Ho To. Lekin Competition Kafi Karib Tha, Sari Chize Website Par Thi, Heat Sheet Print Ho Chuki Thi, Isliye Unhone Kaha Ki Wo Kuch Bhi Bdalne Ke Liye Akhiri Minute Tha.)

“When Our Swimmers Heard This They Were Absolutely Demotivated, But They Had No Choice. Once The Events Began, They Perhaps Just Got Used To It. Had This Not Happened, We Would Have At Least Made Two More Finals And Won Two Medals.”

(Jab Hamre Swimmers Ne Ye Suna To Ve Bilkul Demotivate Ho Gye. Lekin Unke Pass Or Koi Choice Bhi Nahi Tha. Ek Baar Event Shuru Hone Ke Baad, Ve Sayad Iske Aadi Ho Chuke The, Agar Aisa Nahi Hua Hota To Ham Kamse Kam 2 Aur Finals Me Hote Or 2 Medal Jeet-Te)

Srihari Nataraj, Jisne 2018 Asian Games Me Backstroke Ke 50,100,200m Backstroke Me Indian Records Ko Break Kiya Iske Sath 100,200 Me Finals Ke Liye Bhi Qualify Kiya. Uska Iss Incident Par Khna Hai Ki :

“It’s Something (Entry Timings Not Being Sent) I Didn’t Have Any Control Over So I Tried Just To Focus On What Best I Could Do With Whatever I’m Given. Of Course, Our Performances Would Be A Lot Different Had We Been In Faster Heats,” He Says.

(Ye Aisi Chiz Thi(Entry Timings Nahi Bheja Jana), Jispar Mera Control Nahi Tha, Isliye Maine Focus Kiya Ki Mujhe Jo Mila Hai Mai Usme Kya Best Kar Skta Hu. Of Course, Agar Ham Faster Heats Me Hote To Hmari Performance Kafi Different Hoti)

2000 Olympics Me Bhi Ek Similar Situation Hui Thi, Jab Nisha Millet, Jo Ki First Indian Female Swimmer Hai Jinhone Games Ke Liye Qualify Kiya. Unko Incorrect Entry Time Diya Gya Tha(2:16 Ki Jagah 2:06) And Unko First Heat Me Rakha Gya Tha.

VD Nanavati, Jo Ki Sfi Ke Current Ceo Hai, Unhone Iss Matter Par ESPN Se Koi Bhi Comment Karne Se Inkar Kar Diya Tha.

