Purdue Reels In 2020 Verbal Commitment from 3x AR HS Champ Hayley Pike

Hayley Pike, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Bentonville, Arkansas, has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue University in the class of 2024.

“I am SUPER excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Purdue University! Purdue offers the opportunity for me to study animation and be part of one of the best teams in the nation! I am so pumped to swim for Coach Klinge and with an amazing group of girls! Thank you to my coaches, my teammates, my friends, and especially my parents for all their support and encouragement! I would not be where I am today without them. 2020 cannot come soon enough! Boiler up! 🚂🚂”

Pike is a junior at Haas Hall Academy and contributed to the Mastiffs’ 3rd consecutive Arkansas 5A-1A state title with a victory in the 500 free (4:52.42) and a 2nd-place finish in the 100 fly (56.69). As a freshman she had won both the 100 free and 500 free. Pike does her club swimming with Northwest Arkansas Aquatics. She currently holds 17 Arkansas LSC records and owns Arkansas high school records in the 100 free and 500 free (she lowered her 2017 record at the 2018 state meet).

Pike excels in distance freestyle. She represented Team USA at the 2016 FINA Open Water Junior World Championships in Hoorn, Netherlands and is a U.S. Open qualifier in 500, 1000, & 1500/1650 free events. This summer she competed in the 400/800/1500 free events at Speedo Junior Nationals in August, placing 14th in the 1500 and 22nd in the 800. Earlier in the summer she swam the 7.5k race at Open Water Junior Nationals and took 4th place.

Pike comes from a long line of collegiate swimming standouts. Her sister Taylor Pike is a sophomore at Texas A&M University; her mother Kim swam for UCLA from 1990-94; her Aunt Julie swam for Stanford, while her Aunt Wendy swam for Cal. Her Uncle Tim swam for Harvard and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2015.

Best SCY times

1000 free – 9:53.10

1650 free – 16:22.31

500 free – 4:46.29

200 fly – 2:03.64

200 free – 1:50.93

Best LCM times

800 free – 8:53.56

1500 free – 17:01.29

400 free – 4:21.64

200 fly – 2:20.32

200 free – 2:05.52