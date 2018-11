Cate Campbell Scopre Di Avere Un Melanoma Alla Pelle E Rassicura I Fan

View this post on Instagram

Holy Moley! A friendly reminder to everyone to get their skin checked! Last week I finally went for a long overdue skin check (because skin checks seem to be one of those things that are always overdue) and discovered that I had a stage one melanoma. – No need to panic, it was safely removed, but it developed in a mole that I'd had my whole life (my nickname as a kid was Many Moles🙈). – I know everyone leads busy lives, but it was a timely reminder for me that we need to look after our health. An hour out of your day once or twice a year is all it takes. – Ok, that's enough 'mothering' from me. But seriously guys, go get yourself checked out, especially now that it's hot and sunny again (hurray!). I'll be back in the pool in a week and will have a sweet scar to make me look more bad ass. #getyourskinchecked #manymoles #skincancer #chicksdigscars #holymoley