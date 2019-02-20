Wisconsin Adds to Class of 2024 with 2017 IHSA Runner-Up Cal Dunn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cal Dunn of Lyons Township High School and Lyons Aquatics in the Chicagoland area has verbally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers’ class of 2024. She was the 2017 IHSA runner-up in the 500 free, and swam to 3rd in the 200 IM at the 2018 IHSA Champs this past season.

Super excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Thanks to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have pushed me to this point. Can’t wait to become a badger!! #OnWisconsin

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:49.27

500y free – 4:53.09

100y breast – 1:04.01

200y breast – 2:15.57

100y fly – 55.74

200y fly – 2:02.52

200y IM – 1:59.50

400y IM – 4:19.87

Dunn is incredibly versatile, so she could wind up going in a number of directions with her event specialization at Wisconsin. Right now, her top events are the IMs and the 200/500 free, though she’s a very strong breaststroker and butterflier, too. Her bests in both butterfly events, the 100 breast, and the 100 back (57.51) came just last month at a non-championship meet hosted by Carmel Swim Club.

At the 2018 Winter Jr Champs – West, Dunn had the highest profile swim of her career when she made the A final in the 200 IM. There, she dropped from 2:01.79 (done at the 2018 IHSA Champs) to 2:00.00 in prelims to qualify 7th, then finally moving up to 5th in finals with a 1:59.50, her first time under two minutes. She also made finals of the 200 breast, placing 20th overall.

In the 200 IM, Wisconsin has had four girls break 1:59 this season, led by NCAA title hopeful Beata Nelson, who has been 1:53.08 this year so far. The 400 IM is a weaker event for the Badgers, with nobody under 4:18 this year yet, while Dunn would rank 3rd in that event as well as in the 200 breast on Wisconsin’s top times list.

Dunn joins Kaylyn Schoof, Mallory Jackson, Ally Penrod, and Alex Anagnostopoulos in Wisconsin’s class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.