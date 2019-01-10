Suguiyama Keeps Top Talent In-state with Verbal from Kaylyn Schoof for Wisconsin 2024

First-year head coach Yuri Suguiyama has landed a big in-state recruit for his University of Wisconsin women’s swimming and diving class of 2024. Kaylyn Schoof of Muskego, Wisconsin has announced that she has verbally committed to the Badgers for 2020-21. Schoof’s older sister, Ashlyn Schoof, is currently a sophomore on the Louisville women’s swimming and diving team.

Like her older sister, Schoof swims for Elmbrook Swim Club and excels in backstroke. But she is also a national-level qualifier in free, fly, and IM. A multiple-time state champion in a variety of events, Schoof is one of the dominant swimmers in the state of Wisconsin. She won the 200y free (a PB of 1:49.43), 100y back (54.38), and 100y fly (53.87) at the 2018 Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships last March. Two weeks later she earned lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 back, 200 fly, and 100 IM at 2018 NCSA Spring Championships. She placed 5th in the 200 back and 200 IM, 6th in the 100 back and 100 fly, 7th in the 400 IM, 8th in the 200 fly, and 9th in the 50 back and 100 IM.

At the NCSA Summer Championships, she cranked out new PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 50 back, 50/100 fly, and 400 IM and finaled in the 100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Schoof’s top times would have earned the Badgers points at the 2018 B1G Championships. She would have scored in the B finals of the 200 back, 100/200 fly and 400 IM and the C final of the 100 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.00

100 back – 53.64

200 back – 1:56.46

100 fly – 53.63

200 fly – 1:58.44

200 IM – 2:00.28

400 IM – 4:14.61