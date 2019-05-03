Pennsylvania AAA State Champ Emma Steckiel Verbally Commits to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reading, Pennsylvania sprinter Emma Steckiel has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2020-21. She will join fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Abby Gibbons, Brynn Curtis, Colby Hurt, Elysse Pardus, Hannah Ownbey, Kensley Merritt, Maggie Gholston, and Meghan Lee.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! I am blessed to have amazing coaches and teammates along the way who challenged and supported me along the way. I know I will continue to be challenged by the strong academics and in the pool every day by my future coaches and teammates. I want to thank God, my family and friends who have been my encouragement and support. War Eagle 🦅”

Steckiel is a junior at Governor Mifflin High School where she specializes in sprint freestyle. She anchored the state-champion 200 free relay (23.17) and the third-place 400 free relay (51.01) at the 2019 PIAA Girls’ 3A Swimming and Diving Championships in February. Individually she placed fourth in the 50 free (23.65) and 15th in the 100 free (52.71).

Steckiel does her year-round swimming with Lancaster Aquatic Club. Since the summer before her junior year of high school, when she notched PBs in the LCM 100/200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at 2018 Richmond Futures, she has improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 200/500 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Most recently she swam at Christiansburg Sectionals and placed third in the 50 free, 8th in the 200 free, 10th in the 500 free, and 19th in the 100 fly.

Steckiel would have been the 7th-fastest 50 freestyler and the 7th 100 freestyler on the Auburn squad this year. She will suit up for the Tigers just as their top sprinter, junior Claire Fisch (21.65/47.48), will have graduated. Seniors Aly Tetzloff and Bailey Nero, and juniors Julie Meynen, Robyn Clevenger, Sierra Jett, Jessica Merritt, and Camille Porter will also be gone but Steckiel will overlap two years with Regan Weakley.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.02

100 free – 49.99

200 free – 1:52.04

100 fly – 57.30

100 back – 58.30

