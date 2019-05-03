Cal Women’s Assistant Coach Sarah Dunleavy Leaving Swimming

Cal women’s swimming assistant coach Sarah Dunleavy is leaving her position to pursue interests outside of swimming, the school told SwimSwam Friday.

“While this profession has been such a rewarding experience, I am excited for a new chapter ahead,” Dunleavy said. “There are too many people to thank who have been instrumental in my life through my coaching journey, and I would like to point out a few.”

“First, I would like to thank Teri for an incredible two years. She has been a phenomenal mentor. The hardest part of saying goodbye coaching right now is leaving such a special team and walking away from working with such a special woman. It is comforting to know that Teri and I will have a lasting relationship that extends far beyond swimming. I am grateful for her being by my side and for supporting me through this decision.”

“Furthermore, I would like to thank the amazing group of young women I have worked with at Cal for allowing me to be a part of their lives over the past two years. I look forward to following their future successes as student-athletes, and as they move on to even greater things. I have been blessed to work with so many fantastic young men and women over the years, and they have all left lasting impressions on me.”

Dunleavy worked under McKeever for the past two seasons and swam collegiately at Purdue. Prior to Cal, she assisted in various capacities at Illinois, Kentucky, and Pitt. Prior to Dunleavy, Ian Walsh was McKeever’s assistant for one season before stepping down.

McKeever, 57, is the most accomplished female swim coach in history, and just finished her 28th season at Cal.

The Cal assistant vacancy adds to the growing list of high-profile Division I positions to open up this offseason, including a number in the Pac-12; more than 10 head coaching spots are available overall. In the Pac-12, Stanford is seeking a head men’s coach after Ted Knapp stepped down last month, and Arizona will have to fill assistant positions in the absence of Cory Chitwood and Beth Botsford, as SwimSwam reported last week. Also on the high-profile assistant front, Indiana will seek new hires for the positions vacated by sprint coaches Coley Stickels and Kirk Grand.