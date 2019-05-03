SwimSwam Pulse: 59% Prefer London Roar To Other European ISL Franchises

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick their favorite team name from the four European ISL franchises:

RESULTS

Question: Which European ISL team name do you like the most?



London Roar – 59.1%

Aqua Centurions – 19.3%

Iron Swim Budapest – 11.3%

Energy Standard – 10.3%

59% of fans voted for the London Roar as the best team name among the four European International Swimming League franchises.

The London Roar have one of the more descriptive names, and ran away with this poll. No other franchise got more than 20% of the total votes. That’s a much more spread out vote than last week’s poll about the American franchises, in which all four teams earned between 19 and 31 percent of the votes.

The Rome Aqua Centurions earned almost 20% of the votes, with Iron Swim Budapest (and their connect Iron monikers for each athlete) finishing near the bottom with the yet-unnamed Energy Standard team.

