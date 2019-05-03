Olympian O’Neill Among Australian Leadership Team For Tokyo 2020

As confirmed by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Executive Meeting in Sydney this week, Olympic Games gold medalist Susie O’Neill is among those appointed to the nation’s leadership team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Along with Kim Brennan, 8-time Olympic swimming medalist O’Neill has been announced as Deputy Chefs de Mission for the Australian Olympic Team. They’ll be joined by Olympic fencer Evelyn Halls and New South Wales Institute of Sport CEO Kevin Thompson, who has been appointed as Head of Performance.

Said AOC President John Coates of the appointments, “Each of these Olympians has special qualities to contribute to the Team environment and each will bring their own experience and perspective. They will prove a very important resource for Ian.”

Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman commented,“We are focused on giving our athletes the very best opportunity to perform at their best. Our three Deputies totally understand the environment of Olympic competition, and will be a great support to our athletes and coaches in the team.

“It is very exciting to have such a high caliber group together. Each brings something different but each has a fantastic work ethic and great empathy for what’s important to athletes,” Chesterman said.

As for O’Neill, the swimming legend stated,“I’m hoping that I can provide that reassurance to the younger athletes. When they see that I am just an everyday person, they can believe in themselves and that anything is possible.”