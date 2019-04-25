SwimSwam Pulse: DC Trident Is Fans Favorite U.S. ISL Team Name

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick their favorite team name of the four American ISL franchises:

RESULTS

Question: Which American ISL team name do you like the most?



DC Trident – 31.8%

Cali Condors – 28.2%

Los Angeles Current – 21.0%

New York Breakers – 19.1%

Our latest poll was a little bit of informal market research, with the DC Trident proving the most popular team name among the four American ISL franchises announced earlier this month.

The DC Trident earned just over 30% of the votes, nipping the Cali Condors by about three and a half percentage points. The Trident are run by general manager Kaitlin Sandeno, and based out of the American capital city of Washington, D.C.

Jason Lezak‘s Cali Condors are second in our poll, as the top two put about seven percentage points between them and the remaining two teams. Lenny Krayzelburg and the Los Angeles Current came in third with 21% of the votes, with Tina Andrew‘s New York Breakers taking about 19%.

We continue this polling series with our new poll focusing on the European franchises (though it’s unclear whether “Energy Standard” is the final name for the team affiliated with the Energy Standard Club).

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters for their favorite of the European ISL franchise names:

