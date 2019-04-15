Stanford Men’s Coach Ted Knapp Steps Down After 35 Years

Head Stanford men’s swimming coach Ted Knapp is stepping down from his position after 35 years, the school announced Monday.

Knapp graduated from Stanford in 1981 and joined the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant in 1984. He took over as head coach for Skip Kenney in 2012. Under his watch, 28 Stanford swimmers combined for 70 individual national championships, and the program won seven team championships (1985, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1998) and 33 Pac-12 conference championships, most recently back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

“I would like to thank Ted for his 39 years of service to our men’s swimming and diving program as a student-athlete, assistant coach, associate head coach and most recently as our Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming for the past seven seasons,” said Athletic Director Bernard Muir. “Since his first season as a member of the coaching staff in 1984, Ted has earned a reputation for developing champions not just in the pool, but in life, and has overseen Stanford’s status as one of the highest-performing programs in the nation academically.”

The school says it will begin searching for his replacement immediately.

“I’ve had the extreme pleasure of coaching at Stanford for 35 years,” Knapp said. “During that time, I’ve been surrounded by so much great support within the department and the university. That support, combined with the amazing quality of student-athletes I’ve had the pleasure of coaching, has made this experience a true honor. I especially want to thank my wife, Laurie, who has been through every moment of this journey with me. I couldn’t have had a better partner. I also want to thank Skip Kenney for the incredible opportunities and successes he allowed me to share with him over the many years we spent together on the pool deck. I am confident that my replacement will possess the experience, passion and focus to successfully lead this program and plan to assist with the transition however I can.”

In addition to his NCAA duties, Knapp was involved with national teams both in the U.S. and abroad in numerous capacities over the past two decades. He was the head men’s manager to the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team, and was the men’s manager for both the 1998 Goodwill Games in New York and the 2002 U.S. Junior Team, which competed in Rome. He was named assistant manager to the U.S. team at both the 2005 and 2007 World Championships.

In the 2013 Dual in the Pool, Knapp was an assistant coach for the competition in Glasgow, Scotland, as Stanford’s Eugene Godsode competed. Knapp also served as an assistant on the U.S.’s 2015 Pan American Games team.

