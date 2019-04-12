Illinois State Head Coach Scott Cameron Resigns After 4 Seasons

Scott Cameron stepped down as head coach of the Illinois State women’s swimming team on Monday to pursue other opportunities. While the athletic department has not yet made a formal announcement, Cameron is no longer listed on the Redbirds’ roster.

Cameron spent four seasons at the helm of the Redbirds, having joined the Illinois State athletics department in 2015 after three years as an assistant women’s swimming coach at the University of Idaho. Prior to that he spent a year as a volunteer assistant at the University of Michigan and coached at Club Wolverine.

In his first season at Illinois State, Cameron helped guide his student-athletes to six school records. Nine Illinois State swimmers and divers earned All-MVC recognition. In 2016-17, 19 student-athletes posted top-ten times in the MVC. In 2017-18, Cameron had 19 women with top times in the conference and three earned All-Conference First-Team Honors. This past season, Illinois State finished 5th out of 8 teams at the MVC Championships. Caroline Lecoeur was named Diver of the Meet, and the Redbirds posted 8 top-3 finishes: 200 medley relay (3rd); 200 IM (Kierston Farley-Sepe, 3rd); 1 meter diving (Caroline Lecoeur, 3rd); 100 fly (Kierston Farley-Sepe, 2nd); 100 breast (Jensen Keck, 2nd); 400 medley relay (3rd); 200 fly (Kierston Farley-Sepe, 2nd); and 3 meter diving (Caroline Lecoeur, 3rd).

A native of Belleville, Michigan, Cameron earned his bachelor’s degree in 2009 from Grand Valley State, where he majored in movement science, with a concentration in coaching. He finished work on his master of education degree in 2014 at Idaho, with a focus in adult organizational learning and leadership.

