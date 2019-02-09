Rick Walker to Retire after 32 Years at Southern Illinois

After 32 years of leading the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams at Southern Illinois University, Rick Walker has announced his retirement. He joined the program as an assistant coach in 1987, became head coach of the men’s team in 1992, and became the head coach of the women’s team in 2005.

In that time, he has coached 237 athletes to conference titles, an additional 209 athletes to all-conference honors, and 8 swimmers to represent various countries at the Olympic Games. He earned 13 conference coach of the year awards in 26 seasons as a head coach:

3-time Eastern Independent Championships Coach of the Year (1993, 1994, 1995)

2-time National Independent Championship Coach of the Year (1996, 1997)

4-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year (1995, 1996, 1998, 2002)

2-time MVC Invitational Coach of the Year (2004, 2005)

2-time Mid-American Coach of the Year (2012, 2015)

Walker’s teams have won 9 conference championships during his tenure. That includes 5-straight MVC titles for the men’s team from 1994-1999, and 3 more in a 6-year stretch from 1999-2004. His most recent title came with the women’s team, which won the MVC title in 2016 by .5 points.

“Rick Walker has done an outstanding job during his long tenure here at the University,” said Director of Athletics Jerry Kill. “He’s produced great swimmers, great student-athletes, his athletes have always been involved in the community and at the ballgames, and have been a reflection of him and his love for the University. We’re very appreciative of the time and efforts he’s put in and wish him nothing but luck down the road, and now it’s our job to go find his successor.”

The last decade of Walker’s tenure at Missouri State has been a roller-coaster. The peak was the women’s title in 2016, but the lows include being hit with significant NCAA penalties, including a suspension for Walker during the 2018-2019 season, after improper benefits were given to two student-athletes by the program’s diving coach; and the loss of 3.9 out of a possible 9.9 scholarships for the men’s team as part of budget cuts driven by a financial crisis in the state’s educational system.

But the latest news for the program is positive: in January, the program announced that they would soon be able to endow a swimming & diving scholarship thanks to the donation of program alumnus Susie Rashid, who finished her eligibility at SIU the season before Walker arrived.

Barring any NCAA Championship qualifiers, Walker’s last meets will be the upcoming Missouri Valley Championships (women) and Mid-American Conference Championships (men). The women’s team is seeded 4th at their meet based on swimmers alone, but has a powerful diving corps as well); the men’s team is seeded 4th in the MAC also.