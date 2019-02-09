Wisconsin Earns Commitment from Billings Aquatic Club Miler Jack Leuthold

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Leuthold from Billings, Montana has signed an NLI to swim for the University of Wisconsin next fall. He will join Brendan Eckerman, Tadzio Kurka, and Wes Jekel in the Badgers’ class of 2023. Leuthold is a senior at Billings Central High School; he swims year-round for head coach Sean Marshall at Billings Aquatic Club Stingrays.

Leuthold is currently competing at the Montana state high school meet in Bozeman, which began Friday. Billings Central is hoping to win to its third consecutive state title. Last season, Leuthold won his second straight gold medal in the 500 free, setting the all-class state record with a time of 4:39.90. He was also runner-up in the 200 free (1:42.81). He won his first state title as a sophomore in 2017, going 4:43.74 in the 500.

In club swimming, Leuthold placed fourth in the 1650 free at Winter Juniors West in Austin in December. His time of 15:13.94 was a PB by 23.1 seconds, and a 1 minute 50 second-improvement off his best time from February 2018. He competed at Santa Clara Futures last August, placing 3rd in the 800 free and 6th in the 400/1500 free, and improving his PBs in the 400 free (4:04.09), 800 free (8:24.30), 1500 free (16:10.66) and 100 fly (1:01.04).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:13.94

1000 free – 9:17.11

500 free – 4:30.88

200 free – 1:42.31

