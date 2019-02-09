Notre Dame Secures 2020-21 Verbal From North Penn’s Sean Faikish

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sean Faikish, a junior at North Penn High School and member of North Penn Aquatic Club, has announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame for the Fall of 2020.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of Notre Dame. A huge thank you to my family, coaches, friends and everyone who helped me along the way. I can’t wait to join such an amazing team and university! #GoIrish ☘️”

Faikish is a stroke specialist, excelling most in the IMs. He had an extremely successful meet at Winter Juniors -East this past December, culminating in a 6th place finish in the 200 IM, and 6 other personal bests (100 back, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 IM). Last year as a sophomore for North Penn, Faikish swam to a 2nd place finish in the 100 breast, and 3rd place in the 200 IM at the PIAA Boys 3A Swimming and Diving Championships.

Notre Dame is coming off a 4th place finish at last year’s ACC championship, and is poised to potentially place higher this year.

Best SCY Times:

100 back – 50.69

200 back – 1:48.87

100 breast – 56.84

200 breast – 2:02.07

200 fly – 1:52.45

200 IM – 1:47.85

400 IM – 3:54.92

