SwimMac Carolina’s Hugh Svendsen Commits to USC For 2020-2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hugh Svedsen of SwimMac Carolina has given his verbal commitment to the USC Trojans class of 2024. Svedsen, currently a high school junior at Myers Park HS, was an A finalist at the Winter Junior Championships – East meet this past December, clocking 6th place finishes in both the 200 free and 200 back. This past Summer, Svendsen also earned a 12th place finish at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 200 free.

Last year as a sophomore for Myers Park, Svendsen came in 3rd in the 200 free, and a 15th place finish in the 100 back at 4A NCHSAA State Championships. He improved upon those finishes this year, coming in 2nd in the 200 free and 7th in the 100 back.

Svendsen will bring wide range of utility to the Trojans, excelling in the sprint/mid free events, backstroke, and the 200 IM.

Best SCY Times:

50 free – 21.56

100 free – 45.17

200 free – 1:37.04

500 free – 4:38.90

100 back – 50.75

200 back – 1:45.20

200 IM – 1:48.78

Best LCM Times:

50 free – 24.81

100 free – 52.55

200 free – 1:51.61

100 back – 58.13

200 back – 2:03.82

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.