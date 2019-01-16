CO Sprinter Brendan Eckerman to Join Wisconsin Badgers in 2019

Brendan Eckerman of Aquawolves Swimming in Colorado has verbally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Super hyped to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin! I immediately fell in love with the town of Madison, the campus, the opportunities, and the intimacy of the team, and I couldn’t be more excited for the next four years!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 21.35

100y free – 46.07

100y back – 51.24

100y breast – 56.50

200y breast – 2:03.50

100y fly – 51.04

200y IM – 1:49.53

Eckerman is solid across all four strokes, with strengths in sprint free, in breast, and especially in the 200 IM. He competed at the 2018 Winter Junior Champs – West, and scored in the 200 IM. He went his lifetime best 1:49.53 in prelims, and he finished 22nd overall in finals. At the 2018 Colorado 5A HS Champs last May, representing Cherry Creek High School, he was the runner-up in the 100 free and placed 4th in the 200 IM.

With his best times, Eckerman would’ve been 5th on Wisconsin’s top times list last year in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. He joins Wes Jekel and Tadzio Kurka in Wisconsin’s incoming class.

