Purdue’s Duncan, Minnesota’s Becker and McHugh Honored by Big Ten

by SwimSwam 0

January 16th, 2019 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Bowen Becker, Minnesota
Sr. – Las Vegas, Nev. – Faith Lutheran

  • Won both the freestyle sprints in Minnesota’s dual against Hawai’i, swimming the 50 Freestyle in 20.02 and the 100 Freestyle in 44.66
  • Helped the Gophers to a 158-104 victory versus the Rainbow Warriors
  • Earns his second career Swimmer of the Week honor and the second of the season
  • Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Bowen Becker (Oct. 31, 2018)

Diver of the Week

Greg Duncan, Purdue
So. – Oakton, Va. – James Madison

  • Victorious on the 1-meter with the seventh-highest score in program history (380.02) and the fifth-best in the Big Ten this season
  • Posted an NCAA Zone qualifying score in the 1-meter event
  • Earns the first Big Ten Diver of the Week award of his career
  • Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Brandon Loschiavo (Nov. 14, 2018)

Freshman of the Week

Max McHugh, Minnesota
Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol High School

  • Took first in both breaststroke events in Minnesota’s dual meet against Hawai’i, touching the wall in 54.04 in the 100 Breaststroke and 1:59.04 in the 200 Breaststroke
  • Posted an NCAA “B” cut time in the 100 Breaststroke
  • Earns his fifth career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Max McHugh (Nov. 21, 2018)

