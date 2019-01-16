Purdue’s Duncan, Minnesota’s Becker and McHugh Honored by Big Ten

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Bowen Becker, Minnesota
Sr. – Las Vegas, Nev. – Faith Lutheran
- Won both the freestyle sprints in Minnesota’s dual against Hawai’i, swimming the 50 Freestyle in 20.02 and the 100 Freestyle in 44.66
- Helped the Gophers to a 158-104 victory versus the Rainbow Warriors
- Earns his second career Swimmer of the Week honor and the second of the season
- Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Bowen Becker (Oct. 31, 2018)
Diver of the Week
Greg Duncan, Purdue
So. – Oakton, Va. – James Madison
- Victorious on the 1-meter with the seventh-highest score in program history (380.02) and the fifth-best in the Big Ten this season
- Posted an NCAA Zone qualifying score in the 1-meter event
- Earns the first Big Ten Diver of the Week award of his career
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Brandon Loschiavo (Nov. 14, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
Max McHugh, Minnesota
Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol High School
- Took first in both breaststroke events in Minnesota’s dual meet against Hawai’i, touching the wall in 54.04 in the 100 Breaststroke and 1:59.04 in the 200 Breaststroke
- Posted an NCAA “B” cut time in the 100 Breaststroke
- Earns his fifth career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Max McHugh (Nov. 21, 2018)
